Pittsburgh International Auto Show revving up for its 79th year

PITTSBURGH — A record number of car enthusiasts are expected to drop by the 75th annual Pittsburgh International Auto Show this year, now underway at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

“We have more vehicles here this year than we had actually pre-Covid,” said Scott Brewer, serving as the show’s Chairman. Brewer is also President at Brewer Airport Toyota.

“Come and sit in the seats, they’re all here! There’s not a manufacturer you can’t sit in and feel and see and get that new car smell, and get excited... then go out and see your local dealer!

Up to 75,000 people are set to swing by the show, which kicked off on Friday and runs through Presidents’ Day.

Not only are visitors able to view a variety of vehicles, from gas-powered options to hybrid cars and electric vehicles (EVs), but folks can enjoy a variety of games and good eats.

“You can bring the whole family.”

Those who are curious about electric vehicles can take part in a ride along with a professional driver.

“An electric vehicle is a totally different driving experience. They are fun to drive, you have instant acceleration, they are quieter, smoother, and also, they conveniently can be charged right at home,” said Matthew McDonald, Senior Transportation Electrification Associate at Duquesne Light Company (DLC).

DLC has an informative station set up by one of the EV testing tracks. Workers are there to answer questions that prospective buyers may have about electric vehicles.

“Duquesne Light sees electric vehicles as part of a clean energy future for all,” McDonald said. “All electric vehicles have 0 tailpipe emissions, so, better for the communities’ health and wellness and also better for the environment.”

McDonald told Channel 11 that the average EV driver who charges up at home will pay approximately $20 to $40 more each month in electric. But, “when we compare that to the cost of gas, it’s less than half, if not more.”

McDonald said that currently, DLC’s service region, which covers Allegheny and Beaver counties, has about 10,000 EVs on the road. By 2030, the company expects that number to grow to about 50,000.

He said there are right now more than 900 EV charging stations in the Pittsburgh region, a number that “is growing every day.”

Brewer told us that some customers, however, have “range anxiety.”

“We can produce as many cars as people want us to produce,” he added. “It’s the infrastructure that needs to be there to make that work... traditional gas stations are on every corner, there’s 20 pumps at every gas station, that’s easy. How many charging stations are there? It’s getting better and we’re growing and we’re growing into it.”

For now, he said more customers are comfortable purchasing hybrid vehicles, as it’s the “best of both worlds.”

One visitor who spoke with Channel 11 on Friday told us that she is strictly in the market for a gas-powered vehicle.

