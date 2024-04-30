Victim of sexual assault near Pitt’s campus testifies in front of alleged attacker

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman while she was walking home near Pitt’s campus faced a judge on Tuesday.

Only Channel 11 was in the courtroom as the victim took the stand and detectives testified about video that shows part of the attack.

Tonight on Channel 11 at 5 p.m., reporter Gabriella DeLuca discusses the new case details revealed during the victim’s testimony.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group