Pittsburgh invites buyers to tour city-owned properties as part of the Pilot Home Program

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is launching a Pilot Home Buying Program, inviting potential buyers to tour five City-owned properties at an open house on Oct. 18 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The program aims to streamline the home buying process by simplifying legal and procedural requirements that have previously hindered sales. It was shaped by public feedback during a 90-day comment period and approved by City Council.

“We want Pittsburghers to have the chance to walk through these homes, ask questions, and truly picture themselves living there—not just view photos online,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

City staff will be present at each property during the open house to provide program details, explain the bidding process and connect buyers with helpful resources.

The program incorporates feedback from residents, prospective buyers, lenders and contractors to ensure the process is accessible, transparent and community-informed.

