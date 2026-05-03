Pittsburgh Irish Festival reveals headlining acts for 35th annual event

The Pittsburgh Irish Festival has revealed its lineup of performers.

The 35th annual event at the Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark features a slate of international headliners and local performers.

“We could not be more excited to present this year’s Pittsburgh Irish Festival entertainment line-up,” Pittsburgh Irish Festival Executive Director Mairin Petrone said

Petrone adds that the lineup features new bands along with well-known favorites, Grammy winners, local Irish dance groups and social media stars.

Some of the international headliners expected are Ally the Piper, BIIRD, Screaming Orphans, Meadhbh Walsh, Ladies of Longford, The Bow Tides, Jessica Willis Fisher, RUNA, The Drowsy Lads and Eileen Ivers and The Brigideens.

In addition to music and dancers, the event will also have a stage featuring professional and amateur bakers and chefs.

Discounted tickets are currently on sale. Click here to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group