Pittsburgh is one of the most affordable cities to buy a home, study says

Pittsburgh is one of the most affordable cities in the country to buy, according to a new report.

Per a WalletHub study, Pittsburgh is the third most affordable out of 300, sitting only behind Detroit and Flint.

It’s due in part to the high number of homes for sale.

WalletHub compared 10 key metrics, ranging from the costs of homes and their maintenance to tax and vacancy rates. The study also found it’s more cost-effective to buy in Pittsburgh than to rent, which is no longer the case in most cities.

The only other Pennsylvania city to make the top 30 was Philadelphia, coming in at No. 21.

Nine of the 10 least affordable cities are in California, the only exception being New York City.

This study comes less than a week after new data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows the city of Pittsburgh’s population is growing.

Between 2023 and 2024, the city added almost 3,000 people, representing an almost 1% population increase. Pittsburgh’s population was stagnant for 10 to 15 years before recent growth.

With all that being said, the National Association of Realtors and realtor.com looked at affordability as well. They found that if you make $50,000, you can afford only about 1/10 of the homes on the market. If you’re in the $75,000-$100,000 range, only about 21% of listings are within reach.

A $250,000 salary opens up around 80% of listings.

For comparison, in March of 2019 -- that middle to upper income buyer -- the $75,000 to $100,000 range -- could afford to buy nearly half of all active listings.

