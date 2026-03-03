Pittsburgh to launch red-light camera program at 6 high-risk intersections this summer

PITTSBURGH — The city of Pittsburgh is partnering with Verra Mobility Corporation to launch a red-light camera safety program at six high-risk intersections.

The initiative, expected to begin in summer 2026, aims to reduce dangerous driving behaviors and prevent traffic fatalities.

11 Investigates reported in 2024 that red light cameras were coming to the city.

The partnership comes after the Pittsburgh Department of Mobility and Infrastructure reported 750 crashes caused by red-light running between 2019 and 2023. Seven of those accidents resulted in fatalities. By implementing automated enforcement, Pittsburgh joins 337 other cities across the United States utilizing similar technology to monitor road safety.

Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor emphasized that the program is a necessary step toward eliminating traffic-related deaths.

“In Pittsburgh, our roads need to be safer for everyone,” O’Connor said. “Running red lights is serious and puts our residents at higher risk for accidents that could have been prevented. Automated enforcement has been proven to reduce this risk and will help change dangerous driving behaviors to help us work toward our goal of zero injuries and fatalities due to crashes.”

Following the initial launch at six locations, the city plans to expand the program’s reach over the next several years. Officials intend to add six new intersections to the network annually. This expansion is scheduled to continue until the city reaches a total of 30 monitored locations by the end of 2029.

Verra Mobility will be responsible for delivering, operating and maintaining the camera systems.

Melba Rivera-Irizarry, vice president of Verra Mobility, said the investment in technology serves as a foundation for long-term public safety.

“Pittsburgh is showing true leadership by investing in proven safety technology that protects its residents today and builds a smarter, safer future for tomorrow,” Rivera-Irizarry said. She noted that the city’s commitment to innovation helps reinforce resident safety with each new intersection added to the program.

