Pittsburgh launches program aimed at simplifying process of purchasing city-owned homes

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh has launched a Pilot Home Buying Program to simplify the process of purchasing City-owned properties, following a 90-day public comment period.

The program, approved by the City Council, aims to remove longstanding legal and procedural barriers that have hindered residents from acquiring homes directly from the City. It was developed with extensive input from residents, prospective buyers, lenders and contractors.

“The goal is to make homeownership more accessible for Pittsburghers and reduce the red tape that’s too often stood in the way,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

The Pilot Home Buying Program reflects the feedback gathered during the public comment period, which was crucial in shaping the final program requirements.

