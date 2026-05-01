Pittsburgh law firm Eckert Seamans keeps leadership intact on executive committee

PITTSBURGH — One of Pittsburgh’s largest law firms reappointed all seven members of its executive committee for the 2026-2027 term and also reappointed the chair of its board of directors.

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott said the seven are Scott Cessar, firmwide CEO; Mark Reardon, chair of the executive committee; Ryan Cassidy; Grant Coffield; Michael Flammia; Clare Gallagher and Gregory Weingart. Cessar, Coffield, Gallagher and Weingart are based in the firm’s downtown Pittsburgh office. Reardon is in Wilmington, Delaware; Cassidy in Philadelphia and Flammia in Boston.

The executive committee is responsible for Eckert Seamans’ strategy, development of its competitive position, relationships with clients, business planning and financial management.

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