Pittsburgh law schools climb in national rankings, Pitt jumps 12 spots

PITTSBURGH — U.S. News & World Report has released its 2025 ranking of the nation’s best law schools and both based in Pittsburgh moved up.

The University of Pittsburgh School of Law jumped 12 places to rank No. 79 and Duquesne University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law was No. 92, up two places from 2024′s list.

Pitt Law, where applications to its JD program have increased by 57%, called it a clear step forward in its long-time goal of entering the top 50. Gerald Dickinson, dean and professor of law, said the 2025 ranking was a turning point. Pitt Law is “just getting started,” he added in a prepared statement.

“This remarkable progress is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our faculty, staff and students,” said Dickinson, who was appointed dean in January and has been a member of Pitt Law’s faculty since 2017. “Our collective efforts are propelling Pitt Law into the national spotlight, affirming our commitment to providing a top-tier legal education.”

Duquesne’s 2025 rank marks its third consecutive year in the top 100.

“These rankings reflect our students’ dedication and focus, with their diligence manifesting in excellent outcomes,” Dean April Barton said in a prepared statement. “I also credit our exceptional faculty and staff for their unwavering commitment to preparing our students for successful legal careers.”

