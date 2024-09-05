Pittsburgh leaders propose changes to zoning code aimed at affordable housing

PITTSBURGH — With a show of support, Mayor Ed Gainey and City Council members announced a suite of proposed changes aimed at more affordable housing on Thursday.

“Right now the odds are stacked against us when it comes to building affordable housing, the demand far exceeds our capacity to deliver,” said Jamil Bey who’s the Director of City Planning.

That’s why city leaders are proposing big changes to the zoning code. The proposed amendments would require new developments to make a portion of housing units more affordable, offer more flexibility to developers, allow them to build more densely, especially around transportation hubs and develop smaller lots.

“Removing the per apartment property size requirement for the RM-M zoning could produce about 8800 new apartments across the city including 2100 in Squirrel Hill,” said Councilperson Barb Warwick.

City leaders believe this is a creative approach to helping the housing crisis as the population isn’t growing in the city limits.

“These reforms do ask our development partners to help us in providing affordable housing units. However, we are also proposing to allow for height bonuses, increased density and the elimination of parking minimums. We aren’t asking without giving something,” said Mayor Ed Gainey.

But before any of these changes can happen, the package of amendments has to go through the governmental process of the Planning Commission before being voted into law by City Council.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group