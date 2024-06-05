Pittsburgh loses 2 companies on the 2024 Fortune 500 list

On Tuesday, Fortune released its annual Fortune 500, a list of the biggest companies in the United States, ranked by revenue for the 2023 fiscal year.

A number of Pittsburgh-based companies made the list this year, with two breaking into the top 200. They are: PNC Financial Services Group at No. 139 (up from No. 168 in 2023) and Wesco International Inc. at No. 183 (down slightly from No. 181 last year.)

Between 2023 and 2024, two Pittsburgh based companies fell off the list. Arconic Corp., which ranked at No. 426 in 2023 (based on 2022 revenue data), was not on this year’s list. The company went private in August 2023, and while the Fortune 500 does include private companies, in order for a company to be included on the list, they must meet certain specifications and report full financial statements. EQT Corp., while included at No. 510, dipped below the top 500 to be considered on the Fortune 500 list. Last year, it was at No. 487.

Read more at Pittsburgh Business Times.

