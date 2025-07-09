Pittsburgh man accused of stealing hundreds of identities to buy over $100K in merchandise

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has been arrested after authorities said he stole hundreds of people’s identities to make more than $100,000 in online purchases from local Lowe’s and Giant Eagle stores.

Cornelius P. Tucker, 33, is facing more than 200 counts of felony identity theft and related charges.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said Tucker purchased power tools, home security products and other items, which he then resold on his Facebook page, “Pittsburgh Stamps.”

Tucker picked up the purchased items from stores in Allegheny, Beaver, Crawford, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“This defendant placed hundreds of online orders, under the names and accounts of unsuspecting victims, then fenced the goods to buyers on Facebook,” Attorney General Dave Sunday said. “This arrest resulted from a meticulous investigation by our Organized Retail Crime Unit, which would not have been possible without a network of collaborating partners committed to stopping these sophisticated schemes.”

The AG’s office said police have been trying to find Tucker for quite some time before taking him into custody on July 3.

Court documents show Tucker is currently in the Allegheny County Jail and was unable to post bail, which is listed as $250,000.

