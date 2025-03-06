Pittsburgh man arrested on several warrants after being on run for year, sheriffs office says

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man who has been a fugitive since March 2024 was arrested on several warrants this week.

The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said that Allen McCarthy had a bench warrant issued against him a year ago for not appearing at a pre-trial conference for a theft charge. A second bench warrant was issued in August after McCarthy didn’t show up for a preliminary hearing for drug and gun charges.

McCarthy also has an active warrant for escape from the sheriff’s office and one for gun violations and recklessly endangering another person from Pittsburgh Police.

This week, detectives from the sheriff’s office learned that McCarthy was at a home along McClain Street in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. On Thursday morning around 8:30, detectives went to the home, found McCarthy in an upstairs bedroom and took him into custody.

McCarthy was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

