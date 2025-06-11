Pittsburgh man charged after police say he kicked woman on the ground, shot another man

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man is facing charges after police say he kicked a woman who was on the ground and shot an unarmed man who tried to intervene.

Police charge Lin Rashied Jama Jones, 47, with aggravated assault and related charges following an incident police say occurred Sunday in Pittsburgh’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

In court records, police say Jones could be seen on security footage holding a pistol and kicking a woman while she was on the ground in the 2500 block of Chauncey Drive. Another man reportedly tried to intervene before Jones shot him in the leg.

Jones told police he went to Chauncey Drive to confront another man, and when he couldn’t find him, ended up arguing with a woman who “maced” him, court records show. Police say he would not admit to having a gun or shooting the other victim.

Police confirmed Jones does not have a concealed carry license and, because of a prior conviction, was not to possess a firearm, court records show.

