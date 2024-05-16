Pittsburgh man charged for series of attempted robberies in Oakland

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was charged for a series of attempted robberies Wednesday in Oakland.

Police were called to Atwood Street, where a woman told them Sherman Jones, 46, had her phone to make a call but instead transferred $200 from an app without her permission. While they were investigating, officers got a call for a robbery at the Rite Aid on Atwood Street.

An employee told police that a man, later identified as Jones, asked for a pack of cigarettes. When asked for ID, Jones allegedly said he had a gun, showed a flat, black object from his hoodie and demanded cash. When the employee said no, Jones ran off with an iced tea he didn’t pay for.

Police were then called to Hello Bistro on Forbes Avenue, where an employee told police Jones ordered a drink and gave a credit card, which was denied. He then said he had a gun and demanded money, according to the complaint. When the employee refused, Jones ran off again.

He was later seen on Atwood Street and taken into custody. Police say the object he flashed at the Rite Aid employee was a phone charger.

Jones is charged with theft, criminal attempted robbery, robbery and retail theft.

