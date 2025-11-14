Pittsburgh man, fitness enthusiast arrested by FBI, accused of cyber stalking women

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man and fitness enthusiast has been arrested by the FBI on federal cyber stalking charges.

Brett Dadig is accused of harassing, intimidating and threatening women, many of whom he met at Pittsburgh fitness studios.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida has details from the charging documents about the threats Dadig is accused of making.

