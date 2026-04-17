Pittsburgh man pleads guilty to depositing fake US Treasury check, stealing government money

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to depositing a fake U.S. Treasury check and stealing government money.

Andre Pitts, 21, pleaded guilty to one count each of uttering counterfeit obligations or securities and theft of government property, according to the Department of Justice.

Prosecutors say that, on June 12, 2023, Pitts deposited an altered U.S. Treasury check for $62,211. The check had been issued to another person in February 2023 for their 2021 income tax return.

Pitts allegedly changed the payee information and memo line to show his name, his residence and tax year 2022. After depositing the check, Pitts withdrew $500 in cash and had a $25,000 cashier’s check issued to himself, the DOJ says.

Pitts’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 13. He could face up to 20 years in prison for the counterfeit charge and up to 10 years in prison for the theft charge, and/or a fine of up to $250,000 for both offenses.

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