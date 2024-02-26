Local

Pittsburgh man robbed, kidnapped while visiting girlfriend in Colombia

By Amy Hudak, WPXI-TV

Twandale Robinson

PITTSBURGH — It was a terrifying 48 hours for a family from Pittsburgh. Their loved one was kidnapped and robbed while visiting Colombia.

The family says Twandale Robinson was on a cash app at 3 a.m. Colombia time and the family found that odd. Given safety and security issues in Colombia, they all shared their location and noticed Robinson went off the grid. His credit cards were accessed, and his accounts were hacked into and changed.

Monday, after 48 hours, Robinson and his girlfriend were able to safely get to the U.S. Embassy in Colombia and call family. Robinson was beaten and bruised.

his family's plea to get him home safely and the warning they want to share for any American visiting Colombia.

