Pittsburgh man says he was attacked by his neighbors over his sexuality, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man says he was violently attacked by his neighbors, telling us he was brutally beaten with a brick.

“The brick hit me here so this bone is bruised. There is no place for hate and violence like that,” the victim said.

He believes he was targeted and told Channel 11′s Talia Kirkland the charges his accused attackers are facing are not enough.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 6 p.m. for the full story.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group