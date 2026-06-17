Higher wind gusts, thunderstorms expected late Wednesday night

PITTSBURGH — It will be warmer this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will rise to the upper-70s. Winds will pick up later tonight, with gusts around 30-40 mph through Thursday.

Higher wind gusts are expected with thunderstorms late tonight. Scattered thunderstorms are possible late tonight into Thursday morning. Storms could be severe, producing strong winds and lightning.

Pockets of heavy rain and downpours are expected tonight into Thursday morning. Winds stay gusty throughout the day on Thursday, with highs in the low 80s and a mix of sun and clouds.

Pleasant conditions are back to end the week and start the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s. The next chance of showers is possible on Father’s Day evening with steady rain overnight.

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