UPMC will soon require face masks again in all facilities due to rising COVID, RSV, flu cases

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — UPMC will soon require face masks again in all of its healthcare facilities.

“UPMC is seeing an increase in cases of respiratory viruses, including Covid, influenza and RSV,” a UPMC spokesperson said in a statement.

Beginning Dec. 20, all employees, patients and visitors will be required to wear a face mask.

The spokesperson said UPMC will continue to monitor cases and adjust protocols as the situation changes.

Back in May, UPMC dropped its universal masking policy that was in place for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can read the full statement below:

“UPMC is seeing an increase in cases of respiratory viruses, including Covid, influenza and RSV. To protect the health and safety of our employees, patients and visitors, beginning Dec. 20th everyone in our health care facilities will wear effective masks which reduce transmission of respiratory viruses in health care settings. We will continue to monitor the number of cases in our communities and adjust our protocols as the situation evolves.”

