Allegheny County councilmember Bethany Hallam accused of violating ethics code

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County councilmember Bethany Hallam is accused of violating the ethics code while attempting to orchestrate a backroom political deal.

Chief Investigator Rick Earle has obtained a copy of the report.

Hallam is accused of attempting to orchestrate a deal where she would convince state Rep. Emily Kinkead to resign from the Alcosan Sewage Board, and replace her with county treasurer John Weinstein, who had been removed from the board.

Weinstein would then support Kinkead, instead of her opponent, in the 2022 primary election for the state house.

That backroom proposal never happened, but the ethics commission conducted a full investigation.

They found that Hallam used her influence to interfere with the results of an election.

They say she violated the code that requires elected officials to dedicate themselves to the highest ideals of honor and integrity and to serve the best interests of the public at all times.

Earle reached out to Hallam for comment but did not hear back before this article was published.

She will receive a letter of reprimand for violating the code of ethics.

