Pittsburgh Marathon: DICK’s renews title sponsorship through 2028

PITTSBURGH — Two days before hosting a record-setting 2026 Pittsburgh Marathon, P3R announced that DICK’S Sporting Goods had renewed its title sponsorship for another two years, extending the partnership through 2028.

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DICK’S stepped forward as the title partner when the marathon returned in 2009 after a five-year hiatus. Since then, the race has evolved into a multi-day celebration of movement, welcoming participants of all ages, abilities and experience levels.

CEO Troy Schooley of P3R, highlighted the enduring nature of the partnership.

“From the very beginning, DICKS believed in what the Pittsburgh Marathon could become,” Schooley said. “Together, we’ve built more than a race—we’ve created a premier destination that reflects the energy of this city and the strength of this community. This renewal allows us to continue growing and delivering an experience that is truly for everyone.”

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Mark Rooks, vice president of creative, sponsorship and entertainment at DICK’S, emphasized the company’s core values reflected in the event.

“At DICK’S, we believe sports have the power to change lives and every year we see that belief come to life during Marathon Weekend,” Rooks said. “This event is about resilience, possibility and community. We’re incredibly grateful to P3R for the partnership and are excited to continue building on what we’ve created together here in Pittsburgh.”

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