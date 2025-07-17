Pittsburgh mascots to race go-karts for charity

LEETSDALE, Pa. — Pittsburgh mascots will battle it out on a go-kart track, all while raising money for great causes.

Three Rivers Karting Entertainment Park in Leetsdale is hosting the Pittsburgh Mascot Charity Go Karting Race on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.

The race will take place during the halftime of a championship taking place at the track. Admission is free.

This year’s lineup of mascots includes: The Pirate Parrot (Pittsburgh Pirates), LOCO (Altoona Curve Baseball), ROMO (Robert Morris University), AMO (Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC), Wild Thing (Washington Wild Things) and Roc The Panther (Pitt Panthers).

If you want to see your favorite mascot take the lead at the starting line, you can donate now, and all proceeds will go to the mascot’s chosen charity. Voting is open until 7 p.m.

“This race is more than just fun – it’s a chance for the Pittsburgh community to rally behind our teams and their causes in a night full of excitement and energy, all going to great causes,” said Karsen Cervi, the director of public relations for Three Rivers Karting.

Festivities will also include a fan meet-and-greet with the mascots.

