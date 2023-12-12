Pittsburgh mashup: Mrs. T’s Pierogi’s dish now available at Eat’n Park

PITTSBURGH — Eat’n Park’s new menu item that comes out of a partnership with another Pittsburgh company is sure to make Yinzers excited.

The beloved diner is the only restaurant to sell Mrs. T’s Pierogies newest creation, Cheddar Bacon Ranch Pierogies. The appetizer is fried, topped with shredded cheddar and bacon bits and served with Eat’n Park’s famous ranch.

“We know how important pierogies are to the city of Pittsburgh, so we’re thrilled to partner with a legendary brand like Mrs. T’s to bring their newest pierogies to Eat’n Park restaurants,” said Amanda Giacobbi, Senior Director of Restaurant Marketing at Eat’n Park. “Our iconic Housemade Ranch is the perfect complement to the pierogies’ unique flavor.”

The pierogies are available starting Tuesday at all Eat’n Park restaurants.

