Pittsburgh Mayor O’Connor meets with Troy Hill residents to discuss community concerns

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O’Connor took a tour of the city’s Troy Hill neighborhood on Friday.

He walked through the area with State Representative Lindsay Powell.

They heard from the Troy Hill Citizens Group about projects in the neighborhood, including efforts to reopen a community center.

“We have to get projects like this done all across Pittsburgh because we want you to raise your families here and projects like this enable us to have that talking point that other places won’t have,” O’Connor said.

He added that community groups play a big role in boosting the city’s neighborhoods.

