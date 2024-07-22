Pittsburgh medics fielded 64 calls over 4-day Picklesburgh festival, public safety officials say

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh medics fielded over 60 calls for service and transported 14 people to hospitals during the four days of Picklesburgh Downtown.

Public Safety officials said most of the calls on Saturday were heat-related issues, but that medics also responded to more serious calls including chest pains, cuts, burns, overdose, falls, and nausea/vomiting.

“Public Safety also thanks Tri-Community South EMS and Ford City EMS, as well as Allegheny County Police Department and Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in making this a safe, festive, and uniquely Pittsburgh event,” Public safety officials said in a Facebook post.

