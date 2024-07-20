Pittsburgh medics rescue dog from Bloomfield house fire

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh medics rescued a dog trapped in a Bloomfield home during a fire on Friday.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS said medics were dispatched to the fire on South Mathilda Street when someone reported to dispatchers that they saw a dog in a window.

A medic who happened to be in the area quickly got to the scene and entered the home, rescuing the dog from inside.

The dog was unharmed by the fire, and medics the pet cool and hydrated in the back of an ambulance until their owner returned from work.

