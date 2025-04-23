Pittsburgh metro area’s air quality is among worst in country, American Lung Association report says

PITTSBURGH — The American Lung Association’s annual “State of the Air” report says that the air in the Pittsburgh metro area is among the most polluted in the country.

The area, which includes Pittsburgh, Weirton and Steubenville, ranked 16th worst particle pollution, returning it to the list of the 25 most polluted cities. It also ranked 12th worst nationwide for year-round particle pollution, with the report saying 2023’s wildfire smoke contributed to poorer air quality.

“The air pollutants highlighted in this report are widespread and pose a risk to everyone’s health. Both ozone and particle pollution can lead to premature death and cause serious health issues such as asthma attacks, heart attacks, strokes, preterm births, and even problems with cognitive function later in life. Particle pollution can also increase the risk of lung cancer,” said Elizabeth Hensil, Director of Advocacy in Pennsylvania, for the American Lung Association.

Throughout the report, the Lung Association grades exposure to unhealthy levels of ground-level ozone air pollution, also known as smog, and year-round and short-term spikes in particle pollution, also known as soot, from 2021 to 2023.

The report says that Allegheny County is the area’s worst county for year-round average level of particle pollution, receiving a failing grade for pollution levels above the federal standards.

The metro area earned a D grade for smog, ranking 90th worst in the nation.

“We’re urging Pennsylvania policymakers to take action to improve our air quality. We’re also calling on everyone to support the vital work of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA),” Hensil said.

The report found that 156 million people in the U.S. live in an area that received a failing grade for at least one measure of air pollution, and 42.5 million people live in areas with failing grades for all three measures.

You can read the full State of the Air 2025 report below:

