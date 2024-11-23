Pittsburgh middle school students work with medical professionals to learn how to save a life

PITTSBURGH — When it comes to saving a life, anyone can do it. That was the message for kids at Arsenal Middle School on Friday.

The students were given an opportunity to learn life-saving techniques by trained professionals. The lesson included information on basic first aid, bystander CPR and how to stop bleeding.

The students were paired with instructors, including Pitt School of Public Health students, first responders and hospital workers for hands-on training.

“It’s just really important to help our young people know they can be a source of good. That if something bad happens to a family member, to a loved one, they can literally save that person’s life,” said Beth Hoffman, an assistant professor at Pitt’s School of Public Health.

The hope is also that students can find mentors and role models to help them pursue a career in public health.

