Pittsburgh moving forward with plan to put automated red light cameras at some intersections

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh is moving forward with a plan to put automated red light cameras at some intersections.

“I, as a council member, hear from people all the time saying people are running red lights on their street, running stop signs,” said Council Member Erika Strassburger.

Strassburger sponsored the legislation to bring red light cameras to the city, with a 5-year, $14 million contract with Arizona-based Vera Mobility.

If approved, the company would install the cameras at six intersections, and add six more each year, ending with a total of 30 intersections.

“It’s really about saving lives. About vision zero, avoiding serious injury and death because of traffic collisions in the city,” Strassburger said.

The locations are not known yet, but would be based on crash data and the level of danger, and need to be first approved by PennDOT.

There would be signage and a 60-day period where violators would only get a warning.

Strassburger said the fines will offset any cost to the city, and any extra money will go to the state for road safety and transportation grants.

“This is one step in the direction, by having an automated red light camera enforcement on a few intersections at first, and then adding more after that to change the culture of driving in the city,” Strassburger said.

Strassburger said the fines will be no more than $100.

If approved, she expects the red light cameras to become operational sometime this winter.

