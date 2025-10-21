Pittsburgh named a must-visit destination by National Geographic

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh has been named one of National Geographic’s Best of the World destinations for 2026.

National Geographic’s annual Best of the World list highlights 25 of the most awe-inspiring and meaningful travel experiences globally, encouraging travelers to connect more deeply with nature, culture and communities.

“It’s an incredible honor for Pittsburgh to be included among National Geographic’s Best of the World 2026,” said Jerad Bachar, president & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH.

Pittsburgh was selected after a robust nomination, research and reporting process conducted by National Geographic’s team of travel experts and Nat Geo Traveller’s international editorial teams.

“National Geographic’s recognition of Pittsburgh as a Best of the World destination is a game-changer for Pennsylvania tourism,” said Anne Ryan, deputy secretary of tourism for Pennsylvania.

Bachar says the city’s recognition reflects its transformation from an industrial town to a cultural innovator.

“We’ve seen incredible momentum for our city and the region over the past few years—but we’re really just getting started,” Bachar said. “Pittsburgh is continuing to grow in ways that will surprise and inspire visitors for years to come, and we’re excited to share what’s next.”

VISITPittsburgh says major new projects reshaping the city, including a reimagined airport and expanded public spaces, help it stand out. So does the progress on its reputation as a hub for arts, innovation, and creativity, with expanded museums, public art, and live performances.

There are also diverse neighborhoods. Pittsburgh’s iconic bridges and walkable districts connect visitors to its distinctive communities and local flavor.

