Pittsburgh native Damar Hamlin hopes to play for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a big-time need at safety. It just so happens to coincide that multiple Pittsburgh natives at safety are free agents, which include Jordan Whitehead, Geno Stone, and, of course, Damar Hamlin. After the journey the Central Catholic graduate and former Pitt safety has been through, he now hits free agency after returning to the field with the Buffalo Bills this past season.

When the Bills came to Pittsburgh for the preseason, Hamlin made multiple tackles and his family from nearby McKees Rocks came to watch. Hamlin reflected on that and checked a goal off his bucket list, which was to play an NFL game in Pittsburgh.

“(Playing an NFL game in Pittsburgh is) definitely off the bucket list,” Hamlin said. “I always wanted to come back into this stadium as a pro, play in front of the home city. Last year was super fun in Buffalo. People talking stuff all week. Even my friends, they’re diehard Steeler fans. So they love us all year, but when we play the Steelers, they can choose sides. But it’s all love on both sides.”

