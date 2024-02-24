Man killed, 3 people hurt in shooting at bar in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A man is dead, and three other people are hurt after a shooting at a bar in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were dispatched to the 703 Social Club, which is on Brighton Road in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood, around 2:10 a.m. for reports of shots fired with multiple people hurt.

Responding officers found two men with gunshot wounds sustained after a dispute at the bar. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition, but one of them died. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man who died as Warren Thompson, 40, of Pittsburgh.

Police say two other people who were shot took themselves to hospitals for their injuries and they, are currently in stable condition.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group