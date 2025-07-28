Pittsburgh native Donald Soffer, visionary real estate developer, dies at 92

AVENTURA, Fla. — A Pittsburgh native who would go on to become a well-known commercial real estate leader both locally and in Florida has died.

Donald M. Soffer passed away peacefully on July 20, 2025, according to an announcement from his family. He was 92 years old.

Soffer, who was born in Duquesne, served in the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division. Then, in his early career, he worked as a part of the development partnership that included Eddie Lewis, founder of what would become Oxford Development Co. Soffer worked alongside Lewis and other partners to build iconic properties in the region, including the South Hills Village Mall, Monroeville Mall and One Oxford Centre downtown.

“We join many in mourning the passing of Donald M. Soffer — a visionary developer and transformative figure in American real estate,” Oxford Development Co. wrote in a post on its LinkedIn page, calling Soffer “part of the founding legacy” of the company.

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group