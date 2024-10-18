Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton to appear on SNL, opening sequence for Steelers game on Channel 11

Award-winning actor and Pittsburgh native Michael Keaton will have two appearances on NBC this weekend.

In addition to hosting Saturday Night Live, Keaton, a longtime Steelers fan, will start in the cinematic opening sequence for this weekend’s Steelers-Jets Sunday Night Football game on Channel 11.

In Sunday’s opening, Keaton lets his love for the Steelers shine:

“When you’re from where I’m from – western PA, just outside of Pittsburgh, like a 15-minute drive to the stadium…football is kind of in your blood.”

“The Steelers unite us all. And no matter where you end up. It’s like it’s always part of your identity, you know?”

“Now tonight, the circus comes to town. I don’t mean any disrespect, or to demean any new, big acquisitions, but if you know you know, and so I think I can say with authority that all is not right in Gotham. You do realize the Steelers have had three coaches in the last 55 years, and the Jets have had two in the last two weeks.”

“There aren’t enough things that unite us anymore. Come to Pittsburgh, you’ll see how great it is when something does that.”

Our Steelers coverage starts at 6 p.m. on the Black & Gold Zone on Channel 11 ahead of kickoff.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. following Channel 11 News.

