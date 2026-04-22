Riverhounds home renamed to F.N.B Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The home of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and Riveters has a new name.

The Riverhounds announced on Wednesday a multi-year stadium naming rights agreement with First National Bank. Now the soccer team’s stadium, previously known as Highmark Stadium, is called F.N.B. Stadium.

As part of this agreement, FNB also becomes the official bank of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds and the official banking partner of the stadium.

Soccer fans will soon notice updated signage and other improvements in the stadium, alongside upcoming renovations and expansion.

“This is an exciting step forward for our organization and a reflection of the momentum around our club and our venue. FNB is a highly respected Western Pennsylvania institution, and we’re proud to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to community and long-term growth,” Riverhounds President Jeff Garner said.

The stadium opened in 2013. Even with the new name, Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network are still long-term partners with the Riverhounds.

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