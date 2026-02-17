Pittsburgh nonprofit holds President’s Day event to share message of unity

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh organization gathered in Squirrel Hill to share messages of unity during a President’s Day event.

Neighbors of Steel came together at the intersection of Forbes and Murray Avenue from noon to 1 p.m.

The organization is an interfaith nonprofit that focuses on bringing the community together through readings, prayers, words and songs.

Speakers included Rev. Saleem Ghubril, Rachael Heisler, Marian Lien, Rev. Liddy Barlow, Rev. Tim Smith, Rabbi Daniel Fellman, Rabbi Seth Adelson and Mayor Corey O’Connor.

“The more we gather together, the more we talk about hope and prosperity, and neighbors coming together. That’s the city and the world that we want to build. and it starts with you all,” Mayor Corey O’Connor said.

The gathering also remembered presidents, including George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Organizers said they wanted to recognize the ideals belonging to those men.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group