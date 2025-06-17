Pittsburgh officials celebrate grand reopening of Ream Pool after major repairs

PITTSBURGH — It’s a sign of summer in Pittsburgh as pools opened back up on Monday, including one that stayed closed all of last season.

Ream Pool in Mount Washington was built in 1951, but never opened in 2024 because of repairs to the cement structure and liner.

City officials held a grand reopening for the pool. They say the repairs signal a renewal of the city’s investment into its recreational facilities.

“Ream Pool is more than just a pool,” Mayor Ed Gainey said. “It’s a community space where kids learn to swim, make friends and create memories that last forever.”

Ream Pool is one of 16 that opened on Monday. Homewood and Sheraden pools remain closed for ongoing park renovations.

City officials say 162 lifeguards have been hired to staff pools throughout the summer.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group