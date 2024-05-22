Pittsburgh officials react to city hosting 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The NFL confirmed Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft.

As news of this announcement spread, state and local officials expressed excitement over this selection.

Roger Goodell: “We’re thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH.”

The NFL Draft is one of the biggest, most-anticipated sporting events of the year, and we’re thrilled to partner with the Pittsburgh Steelers and VisitPITTSBURGH for our 2026 event. We have a unique opportunity to spotlight this wonderful community on a global stage, benefiting Pittsburgh’s economy and entertaining football fans from all markets. We know this pride of Pennsylvania will shine bright in 2026.

Gov. Josh Shapiro: “Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities in the country.”

As Governor of Pennsylvania, I have been proud to make the case for Pittsburgh to host the NFL Draft, from my direct conversations with NFL leadership at last year’s Super Bowl, to our administration’s consistent work alongside the Steelers and our local partners over the past year to showcase Pittsburgh’s great strengths. Today, Pittsburgh has established itself as one of the most dynamic cities in the country – and as the birthplace of professional football, it is the best choice to host the Draft. With all eyes on Pennsylvania during the nation’s 250th birthday, the Commonwealth is excited and ready to work together to host this historic Draft and show the country what Pennsylvania is all about.

Art Rooney II, Pittsburgh Steelers President: “This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer.”

We are excited that the City of Pittsburgh has been selected to host the 2026 NFL Draft. This will be an amazing event that will highlight everything the region has to offer on a national and international level. I truly appreciate the work that has been done by VisitPITTSBURGH, the NFL, local and state officials, and internally within our organization to accomplish our goal of being selected to host the NFL Draft. We look forward to football fans from all across the country coming to enjoy our city’s culture while also showcasing our rich football history and tradition in the region.

Mayor Ed Gainey: “This once in a lifetime opportunity will allow us to showcase our city to an international audience.”

Pittsburgh is honored to have been named the host city for the 2026 NFL Draft. This once in a lifetime opportunity will allow us to showcase our city to an international audience, and it will give us a chance to say to our global fanbase, come on home to Pittsburgh. We are excited for everyone to see the transformation that has taken place, and to see Pittsburgh as more than the City of Champions, but a place where everyone is safe and welcome. A city where everyone has a chance to thrive, and where football erases the boundaries of our 90 neighborhoods, and we become one city, united, to cheer on our beloved Steelers.

County Executive Sara Innamorato: “We are a great place for sports fans from across the country to visit.”

Allegheny County is delighted to be the home of the 2026 NFL Draft. From greeting visitors at the updated Pittsburgh International Airport to showing off all of our fabulous cultural gems, we are a great place for sports fans from across the country to visit. Thank you to the host committee who helped put together this bid, we are looking forward to working with all of our partners to put on a welcoming and memorable NFL Draft.

Jerad Bachar, President & CEO of VisitPITTSBURGH: “Momentum for Pittsburgh as the 2026 host city is only just beginning.”

Being awarded the 2026 NFL Draft is a testament to Pittsburgh’s rich football legacy and a renowned recognition of our city’s vibrant culture and welcoming spirit. Momentum for Pittsburgh as the 2026 host city is only just beginning, and we look forward to working alongside our regional partners to plan and execute a world-class event that rolls out the black and gold carpet for football fans from across the country and around the world.

Senator Wayne Fontana: “It is fitting that the NFL chose to hold one of the league’s marquee events in the City of Champions.”

I am thrilled that the NFL has selected Pittsburgh to host the 2026 Draft.

While tens of millions of viewers will enjoy the beauty of our city on television, hundreds of thousands of fans, traveling here from across the country, will experience our renowned restaurants, world-class museums, and cultural assets that Pittsburgh has to offer.

It is fitting that the NFL chose to hold one of the league’s marquee events in the City of Champions.

Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania has a long history of pro football—from the very first professional game in 1892, to earning the nickname of the “Cradle of Quarterbacks,” to the pride we have in our six-time Super Bowl champion Steelers.

Special thanks to Commissioner Goodell and the leadership of the NFL, to Art Rooney II and the Steelers organization, and to Governor Shapiro and his team.

We can’t wait to see everyone in 2026.

Here we go!

Senator Jay Costa: “I’m looking forward to welcoming fans from across America to the Steel City.”

It’s official! The City of Pittsburgh and the Steelers will be hosting the 2026 NFL Draft! Congratulations to all the folks behind the scenes who made this happen. I’m looking forward to welcoming fans from across America to the Steel City.

Senator Kim Ward: “HERE WE GO.”

IT’S OFFICIAL Pittsburgh will be hosting the 2026 Draft. HERE WE GO!

