Pittsburgh opens warming shelters, some recreational spaces as bitter cold continues

PITTSBURGH — There are several warming shelters open across Pittsburgh where people can escape the bitter cold on Wednesday.

The following five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are acting as warming stations:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 | 8 AM - 6 PM

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 8 AM - 5 PM

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 8 AM - 6 PM

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 | 8 AM - 6 PM

South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203 | 8 AM - 6 PM

Three other CitiParks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are also open:

Glen Hazel Healthy Active Living Center | 945 Roselle Court, 15207 | 8 AM – 4 PM

Morningside Healthy Active Living Center | 1802 Jancey Street, 15206 | 8 AM – 4 PM

West End Healthy Active Living Center | 80 Wabash Street, 15220 | 8 AM – 4 PM

All other CitiParks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are closed.

Everyone is also welcome at CitiParks Recreation Centers:

Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 7 PM

Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 9 AM - 7 PM

Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 10 AM - 8 PM

Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 9 AM - 7 PM

Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 7 PM

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group