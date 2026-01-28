Local

Pittsburgh opens warming shelters, some recreational spaces as bitter cold continues

By WPXI.com News Staff
PITTSBURGH — There are several warming shelters open across Pittsburgh where people can escape the bitter cold on Wednesday.

The following five Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are acting as warming stations:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center | 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216  | 8 AM - 6 PM 
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 8 AM - 5 PM 
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center | 7321 Frankstown Road, 15208 | 8 AM - 6 PM 
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center | 720 Sherwood Avenue, 15204 | 8 AM - 6 PM 
  • South Side Market House Healthy Active Living Community Center | 12th & Bingham Streets, 15203 | 8 AM - 6 PM 

Three other CitiParks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are also open:

  • Glen Hazel Healthy Active Living Center | 945 Roselle Court, 15207 | 8 AM – 4 PM 
  • Morningside Healthy Active Living Center | 1802 Jancey Street, 15206 | 8 AM – 4 PM 
  • West End Healthy Active Living Center | 80 Wabash Street, 15220 | 8 AM – 4 PM 

All other CitiParks Healthy Active Living Senior Centers are closed.

Everyone is also welcome at CitiParks Recreation Centers:

  • Ammon | 2217 Bedford Avenue, 15219 | 11 AM - 7 PM 
  • Brookline | 1400 Oakridge Street, 15226 | 9 AM - 7 PM 
  • Magee | 745 Greenfield Avenue, 15217 | 10 AM - 8 PM   
  • Phillips | 201 Parkfield Street, 15210 | 9 AM - 7 PM 
  • Warrington | 329 Warrington Avenue, 15210 | 9 AM - 7 PM  

