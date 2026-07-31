Pittsburgh Opera schedules 19th annual piano sale

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Opera has announced its upcoming piano sale.

The 19th Annual Piano Sale will be held at the Bitz Opera Factory at 2425 Liberty Avenue in the Strip District and run from Aug. 27-30.

The event gives music lovers, aspiring artists, and anyone interested in owning a piano the chance to select from over 250 options.

A highlight of the sale is the new pianos lent from Solich Piano, which was recognized as the dealer of the year. A Pittsburgh Opera spokesperson said the pianos from Solich are used for rehearsal, coaching and performance needs.

The proceeds from the sale then go back to supporting the loan program with Solich Piano.

Options available include: grands, uprights, digitals, hybrids and Disklavier player pianos. The brands for sale are: Yamaha, Steinway & Sons, Bösendorfer, Clavinova, Baldwin, Schimmel, Kawai, and others.

Sale organizers say they are sold at prices that are not available at retail stores, with some offered at significant discounts.

Technical services and manufacturer warranties accompany all purchases.

Buyers can also ask about delivery, special financing and trade-ins.

Sale attendees can enter a drawing to win tickets to upcoming Pittsburgh Opera productions.

Anyone interested in attending the event is asked to make an appointment online or by calling 412-206-5582.

Click here if you would like to make an appointment.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group