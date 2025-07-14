Pittsburgh organizations hold vigil for hostages held in Gaza Strip

PITTSBURGH — On Sunday night, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, the Pittsburgh-Israeli community, and StandWithUs organized a vigil to call for the immediate release of the 50 hostages who continue to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There is psychological torture, malnourishment, and they are being chained,” said David Knoll, the chair of the Community Relations Council for the Jewish Federation of Pittsburgh.

It has been 646 days since Hamas, a terrorist group, waged the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust, killing more than one thousand people and taking over 200 civilians captive. Now, almost two years later, local groups are urging the public to remember those who are still in captivity.

“There are 50 hostages currently being held in Gaza after 646 days. They were taken on October 7, 2023. These are innocent civilians: mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, aunts, and uncles,” said Julie Paris, the Mid-Atlantic Regional Director of Stand With Us.

Sunday afternoon’s vigil took place at the Squirrel Hill JCC. Advocates believe that 50 people are still in captivity. While they doubt that all are still alive, they want everyone to be released so families can be reunited and find closure.

“We hope that at least 20 are alive,” explained one volunteer, Karen Gal-Or.

Senator John Fetterman spoke with us following the vigil, expressing optimism about the possibility of peace in the region after Israel’s recent accomplishments. He shared his hopes regarding the latest proposed ceasefire.

The most recent proposal calls for the release of ten living Israeli hostages and 18 deceased hostages over time. However, others are not as hopeful.

“There is skepticism; certainly, Hamas has not been known to abide by what they say. We hope that all the hostages will be returned, leading to an end to this war,” said Knoll.

If this current ceasefire proposal is successful, humanitarian aid will immediately begin to flow into Gaza at the start of the ceasefire. However, negotiations are still ongoing.

