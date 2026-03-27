Pittsburgh Parking Authority advising drivers to remove cars from Mon Wharf due to rising waters

PITTSBURGH — The Public Parking Authority of Pittsburgh has issued an advisory for parkers at the Wharf, urging them to relocate their vehicles as the Ohio River is expected to reach significant flood levels tonight.

With the river forecast to rise to 19 feet by early Saturday, the Authority is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of parked cars.

The authority is recommending that people remove their vehicles by 6 p.m. Friday.

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