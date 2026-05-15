Man charged after police chase through Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — A wild police chase through multiple Pittsburgh neighborhoods ends with charges filed.

Channel 11’s Gabriella Deluca has reviewed court paperwork and uncovered a shocking detail that tipped off officers.

Tune in to her report on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m. for those details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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