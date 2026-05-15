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Stolen gun used to commit crime in Pittsburgh was registered to police department an hour away

By WPXI.com News Staff
Stolen gun used to commit crime in Pittsburgh was registered to police department an hour away A gun registered to a small rural police department was used in a shooting in Pittsburgh. (WPXI/WPXI)
By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — A gun registered to a small rural police department was used in a shooting in Pittsburgh.

In an 11 Investigates Exclusive, Chief Investigator Rick Earle uncovered a shocking story about the weapon and how it likely vanished from police and landed in the hands of a criminal.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. for his report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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