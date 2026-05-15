Stolen gun used to commit crime in Pittsburgh was registered to police department an hour away

PITTSBURGH — A gun registered to a small rural police department was used in a shooting in Pittsburgh.

In an 11 Investigates Exclusive, Chief Investigator Rick Earle uncovered a shocking story about the weapon and how it likely vanished from police and landed in the hands of a criminal.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 5:45 p.m. for his report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group