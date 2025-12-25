Pittsburgh Penguin chosen to represent Team Canada in 2026 World Junior Championship

A Pittsburgh Penguin will represent Team Canada during the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Defenseman Harrison Brunicke was chosen to play in the 2026 IHF World Junior Championship held from Dec. 26- Jan. 5 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis and Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 19-year-old has played in nine games in the Penguins’ 2025-26 season. He has scored one goal in 15:43 minutes of on-ice time.

He has collected four assists and was plus-2 in five games during his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins drafted Brunicke in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He was the 44th pick overall.

Brunicke and Team Canada will open the tournament with a game against Team Czechia at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

