Pittsburgh Penguin chosen to represent Team Canada in 2026 World Junior Championship

By WPXI.com News Staff
Pittsburgh Penguin chosen to represent Team Canada in 2026 World Junior Championship Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Harrison Brunicke (45) during an NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) (Jeff Chiu/AP)
A Pittsburgh Penguin will represent Team Canada during the 2026 World Junior Championship.

Defenseman Harrison Brunicke was chosen to play in the 2026 IHF World Junior Championship held from Dec. 26- Jan. 5 at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis and Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The 19-year-old has played in nine games in the Penguins’ 2025-26 season. He has scored one goal in 15:43 minutes of on-ice time.

He has collected four assists and was plus-2 in five games during his time with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The Penguins drafted Brunicke in the second round of the 2024 NHL Draft. He was the 44th pick overall.

Brunicke and Team Canada will open the tournament with a game against Team Czechia at 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

