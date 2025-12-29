Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Yegor Chinakhov in exchange for Danton Heinen, draft picks

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins picked up a new forward on Monday in a trade that included Danton Heinen and multiple draft picks.

The Penguins acquired Yegor Chinakhov from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for Heinen, a 2026 second-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round draft pick.

The 2026 draft pick originally belonged to St. Louis and the 2027 draft pick originally belonged to Washington.

Chinakhov will receive $2.1 million per year through the 2025-26 season.

He is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 203 pounds.

During his time with Columbus, he scored 37 goals, had 40 assists and picked up 77 points in 204 games. He was drafted 21st overall in 2020.

