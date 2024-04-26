Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach selected for Team USA coaching staff

Pittsburgh Penguins assistant coach Ty Hennes has been named an assistant coach for Team USA at the 2024 IIHF World Championship, which will be held May 10-26 in Prague and Ostrava, Czechia.

Hennes, 44, recently completed his ninth year with the Penguins organization — second as an assistant coach — and will make his first international appearance on Team USA’s coaching staff at the IIHF World Championship.

Before his promotion to assistant coach on Nov. 22, 2022, Hennes spent four seasons as the Penguins’ skating and skills development coach. Previously, he assisted the Penguins’ coaching staff with practices, skills sessions and on-ice injury rehabilitation and was an ‘eye in the sky’ during home games. Hennes also worked with injured players returning to play during the 2016 and ‘17 Stanley Cup Championship seasons.

Hennes served as a coach and evaluator at various USA Hockey National Player Development Camps. Prior to that, he was a regional manager for USA Hockey’s American Development Model, a joint initiative between the NHL and USA Hockey to develop the next generation of American-born hockey players.

