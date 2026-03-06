Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby practices for first time since being injured at Olympics

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby made a big step in his injury recovery this afternoon.

He practiced with his teammates for the first time since he was hurt while playing for Team Canada in the Olympics.

The captain appeared to be in good spirits and was moving with few limitations as he took part in a practice with his Penguins teammates for the first time since the games.

However, it does not sound like his return is imminent.

Crosby remains on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

He was placed there just over a week ago, with his timeline to return a minimum of four weeks.

Head Coach Dan Muse said Crosby was not cleared for contact today, calling it a first step.

Still, given how quickly Crosby rejoined his teammates, Channel 11 asked Muse if this changes that initial timeline to return.

“No, nothing’s changing right now in terms of timeline,” Muse said. “It’s the first step, you know, once you take another step, then there’s more conversations about what happens next, but nothing’s changed in that regard. It was great seeing him out there. He and Jack, you know, obviously it’s good. I think when you go from being on your own to being with a group, even if it’s a smaller group and a non-contact, optional skate, it’s still another good step.”

